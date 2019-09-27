WATCH: Hundreds of dogs to compete in agility contest held in Tyler

TYLER, TEXAS (KLTV) - More than 200 dog and handler teams will compete this week for gold, silver and bronze medals during the Masters Challenge Agility Cup.
The event takes place from Sept. 26-29 at Texas Rose Horse Park in Tyler. The event is free and open to the general public. A portion of the competition will be live-streamed on KLTV/KTRE’s East Texas Now. Watch live here.
The Cup is hosted by the United States Dog Agility Association and teams will be competing for a chance to perform on an even larger stage. Top competitors will join the 2020 United States Dog Agility Association World Team in representing the United States at the World Agility Championships.
During the Agility Cup dogs will race against the clock to complete hurdles, weave between poles, race through tunnels and bound onto see-saws. They’ll finish tasks guided by voice and movement cues from their human partners.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.