Week 2 Game Ball: Longview Lobos

LONGVIEW, TEXAS (KLTV) - Week 2 saw the Longview Lobos come out as big winners and took home the Bailey’s Ace Game Ball of the Week.
How better to send a message as defending state champs than to put up 53 points on area rivals and a shutout to boot?
They shut out Marshall 53-0 and they have outscored their last two teams 95-0.
The Lobos are unbeaten dating back to last season. Coach John King discussed the win and the season.
“Well we found different ways to win and the big thing is our defense has been playing really well, getting some stops, getting the ball back to the offense,” King said. “I think we’re starting to really get more consistent on that side of the ball.”
King said leadership is improving on the team.
“Well, it’s getting better. We have certain guys on each side of the ball - that’s the leading force behind those units - and (we) make sure everybody’s held accountable and doing their job.”
