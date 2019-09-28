Crockett police identify person injured in Friday shooting

CROCKETT, Texas (KTRE) - The Crockett Police Department have released the identity of a man who was injured in a shooting Friday.
According to a press release, at approximately 1:47 PM, Officers with the Crockett Police Department were dispatched to the 1100 Block of Martin Luther King Blvd. in reference to a gunshot victim located in one of the apartments. Crockett Police Department, Houston County Sheriff’s Office, Houston County EMS, and Crockett Fire Department responded to that area.
Upon arriving Crockett PD officers encountered the suspect who was identified as Thaddeaus Haynes, 39, of Crockett. Haynes immediately surrendered to officers and provided the weapon used in the shooting.
The press release said at the same time other officers arrived at the apartment where the victim was located. After entering the apartment officers found a 48 year old victim with an apparent gunshot wound to the chest.
Officers immediately began providing care to the victim while awaiting EMS. Ultimately the victim was transported to the Houston County Air Rescue helipad where he was flown to an out of town hospital, at this time the victim is listed in critical condition.
The press release said the victim was identified as Patrick Walker, 48, of Crockett.
During the investigation Haynes admitted to the shooting and has fully cooperated with law enforcement by providing details of his actions. Haynes was also illegally in possession of this weapon due to being a convicted felon in addition to the weapon being stolen.
The press release said this was a senseless shooting and stemmed from Walker protecting another targeted victim. During the incident Crockett ISD was placed on “lockdown” due to the close proximity of the shooting. This was to ensure the safety of the students and staff until we were able to detain the suspect and ensure there were no other threats.
Haynes has been charged with Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon (2nd Degree Felony, Theft of Firearm (State Jail Felony), and Possession of Firearm by Felon (3rd Degree Felony). At the time of this release Haynes remained in custody and has not been seen by a magistrate.
PREVIOUS STORY: Crockett police identify suspect in Friday afternoon shooting
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.