Saturday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: We will start off our Saturday with temperatures in the upper 70s and mostly cloudy skies. As we move into the afternoon expect a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures climbing into the low 90s. We are keeping a slight chance for showers this afternoon. Overnight we will cool to the mid-70s. Tomorrow will be a similar set up with clouds in the morning and partly sunny skies by the afternoon. Rain chances are only at about 10% tomorrow. Mostly sunny skies will welcome us on Monday and we will stick to the low 90s. Mostly sunny skies and low to mid 90 will be the story for Tuesday on through Thursday. We will see a bit of a cool off as we head towards Friday with temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s.