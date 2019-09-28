WEBXTRA: Angelina County Air Fest 2019

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The 2019 Angelina County Air Fest show at the Angelina County Airport is underway benefiting the Marine Corps League’s annual Toys for Tots campaign.
This year there are two Saturday shows including a night time show at 7 pm. The event ends on Sunday with the gates opening at 9 am.
To see the special night time show it is $25 but also gets you in the Sunday show. For spectators not wanting to attend the Saturday night show you can purchase tickets for $10.
