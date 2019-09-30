First Alert: Entering October still feeling like summer in the Piney Woods

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - We will be entering the month of October still feeling like summer as the unseasonably warm weather continues across the Piney Woods.
The next couple of days will feature some low clouds and patchy fog in the morning, only to give way to mostly sunny skies and daytime highs in the lower 90′s by the afternoon.
With high pressure breaking down just a bit toward the latter half of the week, we will see a weak cold front make its way down into our part of the state late Thursday and early Friday.
There will be a 30% chance of rain near this frontal boundary, but rainfall amounts will be rather light.
Temperatures will come down a few degrees with this front, but it will not be too significant since it will stall in our general vicinity.
There are signs a much stronger cold front will sweep its way through the Piney Woods at this time early next week as we undertake a more notable weather pattern shift. If this cold front comes through as advertised, then we will experience a better chance of rain followed by our first noticeable cool down this fall season.
