Lufkin High School launches program to grow student leaders in community

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin High School and Chick-fil-A Southloop Crossing are teaming up to offering students an avenue to grow leadership skills while engaging with their community.
Leadership Academy offers students the opportunity to establish quality traits for the workplace and participate in service projects that will benefit the community. The idea began during the 2018-19 school year and flourished through support from the student council.
“It started at the beginning of last school year, the idea kind of got kicked around the school,” said Daniel Usher, LHS teacher and student council sponsor. “It ended up with me. A program that, partnered with our student council, would look for student leaders that could get involved in this program, sponsored by Chick-fil-A, as an opportunity to grow their leadership skills.”
Every month, students in the program attend monthly leadership meetings, which they call Leadership Labs, and each lab focuses on a characteristic of a leader.
“There’s a big focus on service; building up your communities, your schools, things like that,” Usher explained.
Leadership Academy will kick off Monday, Sept. 30 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Lufkin High School. Students will hear from speakers involved in the program, as well as put together care packages for Operation Gratitude.
