Lufkin ISD Dyslexia students showcase artwork at Museum of East Texas

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - October is Dyslexia Awareness Month.
This year for the first time, school officials at Lufkin ISD will allow dyslexic students to showcase their creativity.
Inside The Museum Of East Texas, drawings, paintings, photographs, and sculptures of 1st through 12th grade Lufkin ISD students with dyslexia are on showcase in The Gift of Creativity exhibit.
“As a parent, it’s wonderful to see all of this because it really highlights the positivity of a dyslexic child instead of focusing so much on the negative and what they can’t do this exhibit is focusing on what they can do and bring out the creativity,” said Karen Stafford, parent.
Dyslexia is a learning disorder that involves difficulty reading, writing and spelling due to problems identifying speech sounds and learning how they relate to letters and words.
Dyslexia Specialist, Stephanie Dixon, from Brookhollow Elementary created the event to help spotlight the positive and creativity of students.
“With those reading differences that they have, the other side of the brain a lot of times there are heightened characteristics that are uniquely positive and a lot of times in school with them having to respond and write and that’s one of the things that they’re not very good at, so a lot of times the artistic side is not showcased at all,” said Dixon.
Most importantly, District Dyslexia Coordinator for Lufkin ISD Alys Ray said their goal is to change the stigma that goes with dyslexia and raise awareness.
“It’s important to help parents and the community understand the importance of the creativity of our kids and what they can contribute and some of the things that they’re good at and that they can contribute into our community,” said Ray.
The exhibit will be on display at the Museum of East Texas through October 13th.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.