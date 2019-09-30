Monday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Afternoon, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: The afternoon we will see more and more sunshine, helping temperatures warm to the mid-90s. There is only a 10% chance of a stray shower popping up in our southern counties in the late afternoon. Overnight we will cool to the low to mid-70s. Tomorrow and Wednesday will be similar days with partly to mostly sunny skies, a light breeze from the south/southeast, and temperatures in the mid-90s. For Thursday, expect a bit more cloud cover, a cool breeze from the northeast, and a slight chance for an afternoon shower. A cold weak cold front will push through on Friday dropping our temperatures to the upper 80s and bringing around a slight chance for showers. Saturday we will stay in the upper 80s and will keep partly sunny skies. On Sunday, temperatures will begin to rebound back to the low 90s with mostly sunshine.