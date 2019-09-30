Red Zone week 6 schedule

By Caleb Beames and KLTV Digital Media Staff | September 30, 2019 at 10:44 AM CDT - Updated September 30 at 10:51 AM

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - It is hard to believe that the halfway point of the 2019 season is here.

There have been some fun games so far and week 6 looks to offer more. The Red Zone Game of the Week for week 6 will be Gladewater visiting West Rusk at 7:30 pm Friday. The state-ranked Bears won a close game week 5 over Winnsboro in the district opener. West Rusk also won a close district opener over Mineola. West Rusk and Gladewater are two of three teams to start 8-3A DI play with a 1-0 district opener.

Here is the complete schedule for the week of October 3-5.

Thursday October 3

Canton vs Godly @ Godly 7pm

6A

Tyler Lee vs North Mesquite @ Rose Stadium 7:30 pm

5A

John Tyler vs Wylie East @ Wylie ISD 7 pm

Lufkin vs Magnolia @ Magnolia 7:30 pm

Jacksonville vs Whitehouse @ Jacksonville 7:30 pm

Nacogdoches vs Lindale @ Lindale 7:30 pm

Marshall vs Hallsville @ Hallsville 7:30 pm

Mt. Pleasant vs Pine Tree @ Mt. Pleasant 7:30 pm

Sulphur Springs vs Fourney @ Fourney 7:30 pm

4A

Carthage vs Pleasant Grove @ Pleasant Grove 7:30 pm

Spring Hill vs Silsbee @ Silsbee 7:30 pm

Gilmer vs Bullard @ Bullard 7:30 pm

Rusk vs Pittsburg @ Pittsburg 7:30 pm

Liberty vs Huntington @ Huntington 7:30 pm

Center vs Brownsboro @ Brownsboro 7:30 pm

Jasper vs West Orange Stark @ W.O.S. 7:30 pm

Wills Point vs Hillsboro @ Hillsboro 7:30 pm

3A

Hughes Springs vs Jefferson @ Hughes Springs 7:30 pm

Edgewood vs Scurry-Rosser @ Scurry-Rosser 7:30 pm

Crockett vs Diboll @ Crockett 7:30 pm

Trinity vs Coldspring @ Coldspring 7:30 pm

Elkhart vs Franklin @ Elkhart 7:30 pm

Newton vs Legacy School of Sports @ Newton 7:30 pm

Warren vs Woodville @ Woodville 7:30 pm

Emory Rains vs Howe @ Howe 7:30 pm

Alba Golden vs Winona @ Winona 7:30 pm

Arp vs Frankston @ Arp 7:30 pm

Harmony vs Troup @ Harmony 7:30 pm

Grand Saline vs Quitman @ Grand Saline 7:30 pm

Gladewater vs West Rusk @ West Rusk 7:30 pm

Sabine vs Tatum @ Tatum 7:30 pm

White Oak vs Winnsboro @Winnsboro 7:30 pm

2A

Colmesneil vs Lovelady @ Lovelady 7:00 pm

Grapeland vs Burkeville @ Grapeland 7:00 pm

San Augustine vs Centerville @ Centerville 7:30 pm

West Sabine vs Hemphill @ West Sabine 7:30 pm

Garrison vs Linden-Kildare @ Garrison 7:30 pm

Harleton vs Timpson @ Harleton 7:30 pm

Big Sandy vs Rivercrest @ Rivercrest 7:30 pm

Cushing vs All Saints @ Cushing 7 pm

Como-Pickton vs Trenton @ Como – Pickton 7:30 pm

1A

Apple Springs vs FW Thesa @ Apple Springs 7 pm

Fruitvale vs Tyler HEAT @ Fruitvale 7:30 pm

Union Hill vs Oakwood @ Oakwood 7:30 pm

Leverette’s Chapel vs Longview Christian Heritage @ Longview Christian 7:30 pm

Private Schools

Trinity School of Texas vs Tyler Street Christian Academy (Dallas) @ TST 7 pm

East Texas Christian Academy vs Faustina Academy (Irving) 7 pm

Waco Reicher vs T.K. Gorman @ Gorman 7:30 pm

Grace Community vs Pro Vision Academy (Houston) @ Pro Vision 7 pm

Brook Hill vs Trinity Christian @ Willow Park, TX 7:30 pm

Saturday Oct. 5

Beckville vs Tenaha @ Tenaha 2 pm

King’s Academy vs Grayson Christian @ King’s Academy 5 pm

