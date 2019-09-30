WEBXTRA: SFA basketball starts Fall practices

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The SFA basketball team is looking to return to the postseason after falling short last year.
The team returned to the court this week for the first time this fall for official practices. It will be a new look for the team this year. Only four players are returning from last season. Look for the team to be led by senior Kevon Harris and junior John Comeaux.
SFA will face a tough non-conference schedule including a trip to Cameron Indoor Arena to play Duke. They will also have 20 conference games instead of 18, a new format the Southland Conference is instituting this year for all its members.
SFA’s first game this season will be at home November 6 against LaTourneau.
