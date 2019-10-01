Crime Stoppers asking help in IDing man who stole truck from Lufkin church

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - On Aug. 16, a young man stole a pickup with thousands of dollars in cash in it from the parking lot of a church on North Raguet Street, and it was all caught on video.
Now, Lufkin Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect in this case.
According to a post on the Lufkin Crime Stoppers website, security cameras showed two young men walking up to the church just before 1 p.m. on Aug. 16. They entered the building through an open door.
Once they were inside, they encountered construction workers and claimed to be hot and thirsty even though they were drinking from a cup when they arrived. The workers escorted the pair out of the building and watched as they left the property, the post stated. One young man was on foot, and the other one was riding a skateboard.
Right after the two young men left, a man parked his Mazda pickup outside the church. He left the truck unlocked and idling when he went inside.
A few minutes later, the skateboarder, now on foot and no longer carrying his skateboard, sped away in the truck,” the post stated. “Stolen with the truck was several thousand dollars in cash, several hundred dollars’ worth of tools, and the victim's credit card. The following day, the credit card was used at Domino's Pizza and a Chevron in Lufkin.”
Nine days later, Lufkin PD officers found the truck in the 200 block of Forest Park Boulevard, the post stated. The truck was unoccupied, and officers found drug paraphernalia and other stolen property, including a purse and identification belonging to a female victim.
According to the post, only one of the young men was seen in the truck, but identifying the second one could help authorities solve the case.
Anyone with any information on this case is urged to click the Solve This button under the Truck Thief post on the Lufkin Crime Stoppers website. Tips may also be submitted via the Crime Stoppers app or by calling (36) 639-TIPS.
“If your anonymous tip assists the investigation, you might be eligible for a reward,” the post stated. “Only with Crime Stoppers is the entire process, from tip to reward, handled without identifying the tipster.”
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.