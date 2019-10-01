East Texas Ag News: Deterring deer from landscaping and vegetable gardens

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Keeping deer away from your landscape and garden vegetation can be an uphill climb.
Angelina county extension agents say deterring deer from consuming vegetation is part science and a lot of tenacity by you.
Agents say that recent research says a spray of 20-percent whole eggs and 80-percent water is one of the most effective repellents.
To prevent the sprayer from clogging remove the white membrane attached to the yolk before mixing the eggs. The egg mixture is weather resistant but must be reapplied in about 30 days.
Other common remedies that you may have heard of include hair, old clothing, numerous other scents, noise-making devices, and tethered dogs.
