ETBU adds lacrosse to sports lineup

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas university has added another sport it its athletic department: lacrosse.
Men’s lacrosse will be played at the school in the 2020-21 season at East Texas Baptist University in Marshall.
Athletic Director Ryan Erwin says it’s a sport that is growing across the nation.
“We’re working hard now to recruit 20- 25 young men to come be a part of a Christ-centered program and be able to play lacrosse while they get a college education,” Erwin says. “We have added numerous sports in the last few years and we have kind of been surveying the next one. Lacrosse is one of the fastest-growing sports across the country."
Lacrosse Coach Alain Savage explains how the sport is played, for those who are unfamiliar with it.
“Lacrosse is a little similar to hockey. Actually you’ve got three forwards and three defensemen and three midfielders and a goalie, There are 10 players on the field. It’s played with a little basket on and a hardball,” Savage says.
He says the goal of the program, for him, is to build a successful team.
“Goals of the program would be to have a very successful team. I’m taking care of the hockey program right now and in four years we have been very successful in recruiting from all around the world, actually, and we are going to do the same thing here.,” he says.
ETBU will play in the Men’s Collegiate Lacrosse Association in the Lone Star Alliance, beginning in the fall of 2020.
