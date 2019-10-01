First Alert: Our first taste of fall is coming to the Piney Woods

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The calendar may say October, but it sure does not feel like it in the Piney Woods as we remain about seven-to-ten degrees warmer than normal for this time of year.
We will be in store for one more warm and humid day on Wednesday before the first of two cold fronts grace us with their presence, bringing us some much needed relief from the ongoing warmth.
There will be a 30% chance of rain near this frontal boundary as it arrives during the day on Thursday. The combination of the added cloud cover, few showers, and light northerly breeze will knock a few degrees off our temperatures. Since this first front is much weaker, we will only see a subtle drop in the temperatures.
With this first front stalling in our general vicinity on Friday, we will keep a 30% chance of rain in the forecast as we round out the week.
This weekend is looking mainly dry, but still warm, as the initial front washes out and allows some modest warmth to briefly return to East Texas.
As we transition into Monday, however, a second and much stronger cold front will sweep its way through the Piney Woods as we undergo a more notable shift in our weather pattern. This stronger front will bring us a 40% chance of showers followed by much cooler and drier air, courtesy of a northerly breeze.
This cool down will be felt through at least the mid-week time frame as morning lows dip down into the 50′s with highs in the upper 70′s to lower 80′s under sun-filled skies and low humidity.
The weather next week, or the first full week of October, will certainly be our first real taste of fall here in Deep East Texas.
