Lufkin council set to vote on Little League mural

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - It has been two years since the Lufkin little League All-stars started a quest that would bring home a U.S. Championship in both Little League International and Junior League baseball and still Lufkin is finding ways to honor the two teams.
On Tuesday Lufkin City Council is set to vote on a resolution that would allow City Manager Keith Wright to enter into a contract for the design, painting and maintenance of a mural honoring the ‘Thundering 13’ and the ‘Firece 14s’.
The mural will be painted on the north wall of the “old Penny’s Building” which is owned by city council member Mark Hicks.
The contract is for 10 years and the city would be responsible for maintenance of the mural. The idea was put together by the Lufkin Landscape Taskforce, which also raised money for a bronze statue of a Little League ball player that now sits outside of the convention center. According to paperwork with the city, The Pineywoods Foundation has agreed to provide a $15,000 grant to the city to help with maintenance.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.