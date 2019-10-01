Lufkin police issue murder warrant for suspect in Paul Ave. shooting incident

From the Lufkin Police Department
LUFKIN, Texas (News Release) - We have issued a murder warrant for the arrest of 27-year-old Kevin Lopez, of Lufkin, in the shooting death of 32-year-old Angel Sanchez, also of Lufkin.
The disturbance that led to the shooting is believed to have started inside Sanchez’s vehicle, but we are continuing our investigation into those details. After Sanchez was shot, Lopez and another man fled the scene on foot.
From witness accounts, we know the other man was present during the incident. At this time we do not believe he was directly involved in the shooting and he is not considered a suspect.
Sanchez collapsed in the street and was taken to a local hospital where he later died.
Lopez remains at large. He has ties to the Beaumont area and may have fled there. He is described as 5’5, 170 pounds, black hair, brown eyes and has tattoo “sleeves” on both arms.
Anyone with information on his location is asked to call the Department at 936-633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at 936-639-TIPS.