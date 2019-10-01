Red Zone week 6 schedule and scores

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - It is hard to believe that the halfway point of the 2019 season is here.
There have been some fun games so far and week 6 looks to offer more. The Red Zone Game of the Week for week 6 will be Gladewater visiting West Rusk at 7:30 pm Friday. The state-ranked Bears won a close game week 5 over Winnsboro in the district opener. West Rusk also won a close district opener over Mineola. West Rusk and Gladewater are two of three teams to start 8-3A DI play with a 1-0 district opener.
Here is the complete schedule for the week of October 3-5.
Thursday, October 3
Canton 40, Godly 67 final
6A
Tyler Lee vs North Mesquite @ Rose Stadium 7:30 pm
5A
John Tyler vs Wylie East @ Wylie ISD 7 pm
Lufkin vs Magnolia @ Magnolia 7:30 pm
Jacksonville vs Whitehouse @ Jacksonville 7:30 pm
Nacogdoches vs Lindale @ Lindale 7:30 pm
Marshall vs Hallsville @ Hallsville 7:30 pm
Mt. Pleasant vs Pine Tree @ Mt. Pleasant 7:30 pm
Sulphur Springs vs Forney @ Forney 7:30 pm
4A
Carthage vs Pleasant Grove @ Pleasant Grove 7:30 pm
Spring Hill vs Silsbee @ Silsbee 7:30 pm
Gilmer vs Bullard @ Bullard 7:30 pm
Rusk vs Pittsburg @ Pittsburg 7:30 pm
Liberty vs Huntington @ Huntington 7:30 pm
Center vs Brownsboro @ Brownsboro 7:30 pm
Jasper vs West Orange Stark @ W.O.S. 7:30 pm
Wills Point vs Hillsboro @ Hillsboro 7:30 pm
3A
Hughes Springs vs Jefferson @ Hughes Springs 7:30 pm
Edgewood vs Scurry-Rosser @ Scurry-Rosser 7:30 pm
Crockett vs Diboll @ Crockett 7:30 pm
Trinity vs Coldspring @ Coldspring 7:30 pm
Elkhart vs Franklin @ Elkhart 7:30 pm
Newton vs Legacy School of Sports @ Newton 7:30 pm
Warren vs Woodville @ Woodville 7:30 pm
Emory Rains vs Howe @ Howe 7:30 pm
Alba Golden vs Winona @ Winona 7:30 pm
Arp vs Frankston @ Arp 7:30 pm
Harmony vs Troup @ Harmony 7:30 pm
Grand Saline vs Quitman @ Grand Saline 7:30 pm
Gladewater vs West Rusk @ West Rusk 7:30 pm
Sabine vs Tatum @ Tatum 7:30 pm
White Oak vs Winnsboro @Winnsboro 7:30 pm
2A
Colmesneil vs Lovelady @ Lovelady 7:00 pm
Grapeland vs Burkeville @ Grapeland 7:00 pm
San Augustine vs Centerville @ Centerville 7:30 pm
West Sabine vs Hemphill @ West Sabine 7:30 pm
Garrison vs Linden-Kildare @ Garrison 7:30 pm
Harleton vs Timpson @ Harleton 7:30 pm
Big Sandy vs Rivercrest @ Rivercrest 7:30 pm
Cushing vs All Saints @ Cushing 7 pm
Como-Pickton vs Trenton @ Como – Pickton 7:30 pm
1A
Apple Springs vs FW Thesa @ Apple Springs 7 pm
Fruitvale vs Tyler HEAT @ Fruitvale 7:30 pm
Union Hill vs Oakwood @ Oakwood 7:30 pm
Leverette’s Chapel vs Longview Christian Heritage @ Longview Christian 7:30 pm
Private Schools
Trinity School of Texas vs Tyler Street Christian Academy (Dallas) @ TST 7 pm
East Texas Christian Academy vs Faustina Academy (Irving) 7 pm
Waco Reicher vs T.K. Gorman @ Gorman 7:30 pm
Grace Community vs Pro Vision Academy (Houston) @ Pro Vision 7 pm
Brook Hill vs Trinity Christian @ Willow Park, TX 7:30 pm
Saturday, Oct. 5
Beckville vs Tenaha @ Tenaha 2 pm
King’s Academy vs Grayson Christian @ King’s Academy 5 pm
