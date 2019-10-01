Red Zone week 6 schedule and scores

There have been some fun games so far and week 6 looks to offer more. The Red Zone Game of the Week for week 6 will be Gladewater visiting West Rusk at 7:30 pm Friday. The state-ranked Bears won a close game week 5 over Winnsboro in the district opener. West Rusk also won a close district opener over Mineola. West Rusk and Gladewater are two of three teams to start 8-3A DI play with a 1-0 district opener.