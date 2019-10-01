SFA football ready to build off win at Lamar

“We have had some moral victories this year but moral victories get you fired,” Carthle said. “We want to win and we are coaching like we are one of the top teams in the nation... We are a result driven society. Until you see those results there is always a voice in the back of your mind: ‘I don’t know if this is worth it. I don’t know if these guys know what they are talking about. I think having that victory under our belt will make for better practices and more victories moving forward.”