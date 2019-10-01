SFA football ready to build off win at Lamar

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The SFA Lumberjacks picked up their first win this past weekend and look to only add to the success they saw at Lamar.
To have a positive follow up to the 24-17 victory over Lamar they will have to play a nearly perfect game when they take on Sam Houston State in the annual Battle of the Pineywoods.
This past weekend, the 'Jacks got some late stops and then after giving up the lead answered back with a touchdown and two point conversion to take the game from Lamar. While there were concerns with the offensive scoring despite gaining nearly 400 yards, Carthel hopes the positives from the Lamar game give a confidence booster to his team.
“We have had some moral victories this year but moral victories get you fired,” Carthle said. “We want to win and we are coaching like we are one of the top teams in the nation... We are a result driven society. Until you see those results there is always a voice in the back of your mind: ‘I don’t know if this is worth it. I don’t know if these guys know what they are talking about. I think having that victory under our belt will make for better practices and more victories moving forward.”
This will be the 10th straight year SFA will head to Houston to take on long-time nemesis Sam Houston State. The Bearkats have won the annual game the last 8 years.
“The biggest challenge will be playing Sam,” Carthel said. “They are an established program. They are very talented and truth be told they are better then us on paper but you still have to tee it up, kick it off and they still have to beat us.”
