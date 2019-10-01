WEBXTRA: Veteran receives free roof after being nominated for roofing company’s charity

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Last Friday, All Seasons Roofing company completed a new roof on the home of Lufkin resident and Navy veteran Oliver Harris Jr.
Harris was nominated by someone in the community for All Seasons Roofing charity organization Shingles For Shelter, which provides residents in the community with free repairs to their home in the spring and fall.
Harris’s home was damaged from Hurricane Ike. Another local organization will be providing Harris with a new porch as well.
