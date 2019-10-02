First Alert: Bringing back some scattered downpours to round out the week

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - A slight uptick in our moisture levels will bring back a few more clouds and a 30% chance of rain on Thursday and Friday. These downpours will be widely scattered in nature, which means not everyone will get wet.
The combination of the added cloud cover, a few showers, and light northerly breeze will knock a few degrees off our temperatures by Friday, courtesy of a weak cold front that will slowly work its way through our part of the state.
This weak front will eventually wash out, which means this weekend is looking mainly dry, but still warm, with highs topping out near 90 degrees.
As we transition into Sunday night and early Monday, our attention will turn to a second and much stronger cold front that will sweep its way through the Piney Woods as we undergo a more notable shift in our weather pattern. This stronger front will bring us a 30% chance of showers overnight Sunday and into early Monday morning followed by much cooler and drier air, courtesy of a northerly breeze.
This cool down will be felt through at least the mid-week time frame as morning lows dip down into the 50′s with highs in the upper 70′s to lower 80′s under sun-filled skies and low humidity.
The weather next week will certainly be our first real taste of fall here in Deep East Texas.
To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather app. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.