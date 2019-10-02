First Baptist Church Lufkin to bless new building during construction process

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Although First Baptist Church Lufkin’s congregation won’t enter the church’s new building for close to another year during its construction, they will have the chance to bless the building well before its finished.
Construction on the new multi-purpose building began in Nov. 2018 and was about 50-percent done in Oct. 2019, according to church leaders. The church expects the building to be ready for use by Summer 2020.
Church members will take part in a Bless the Building event Wednesday night inside the facility. Congregants will be handed markers to write their favorite scriptures, prayers, or well-wishes on the building’s beams and walls before they’re covered with sheetrock.
KTRE 9′s Stefante Randall spoke with FBC Lufkin’s senior pastor about how the new building will better serve the church.
