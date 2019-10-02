Former Shelby County jailer arrested for allegedly violating prisoner’s civil rights

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A former Shelby County jailer was arrested and charged with violating the civil rights of a person in custody Monday, and the alleged crime involved some type of sexual misconduct.
Sheriff Willis Blackwell said Wednesday that Jayaveon Standley was a jailer at the Shelby County Jail and confirmed that Standley was arrested and charged with violating the civil rights of a person in custody - sexual. He has since posted bail on a bond amount of $10,000 and has been released, according to a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office.
Blackwell declined to comment any further on the arrest or what Standley is accused of doing.
According to an arrest report on the Shelby County Today website, Standley is 27, and he is from Center.
A spokesperson for the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Standley is no longer employed by the SCSO.
