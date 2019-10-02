Grand jury indicts former Jasper police officer for allegedly threatening sex assault victim

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - An Angelina County grand jury indicted a former Jasper Police Department officer who is accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl in connection to allegations that he threatened the victim’s parents to get her to withhold testimony in his pending trial.
KTRE News obtained copies of the indictments on Wednesday.
Billy Joe Murphy, 39, of Huntington was indicted on two counts of tampering with a witness, which is a felony, when the grand jury met in Judge Bob Inselmann’s 217th Judicial District courtroom on Monday.
Count 1 of the indictment alleges that on Aug. 1, 2018, Murphy threatened to have felony criminal charges filed against the father of the girl he is accused of sexually assaulting in an effort to get her to withhold her testimony in the upcoming trial.
The second count of the indictment states that Murphy also tried to coerce the victim into withholding her testimony by threatening her parents with physical harm on Oct. 16, 2017.
Inselmann set Murphy’s bond at $100,000 for each count of witness tampering.
Murphy was booked into the Angelina County Jail on Wednesday. Later that day, he posted bail and was released.
Back in March of 2018, Murphy, who is a former Angelina County Sheriff’s Office deputy, was indicted on a sexual assault of a child charge. Murphy was originally booked into the Angelina County Jail on Nov. 10, 2017, and he was released from the jail a day later after he posted a bail amount of $75,000.
Texas Ranger Brian Brazil conducted the investigation and wrote the probable cause affidavit, which stated that he was contacted by the alleged victim's parents on Nov. 7, 2017, according to a previous KTRE story. The girl told her parents that Murphy had her lie down on a bed, and sexually assaulted her, the probable cause affidavit stated.
"The child victim stated she told Murphy to stop, and he told her he would hurt her parents if she told anyone about the sexual encounter," the affidavit stated.
Later, on Nov. 7, 2017, Brazil set up a forensic interview with the victim at the Child Advocacy Center (Harold's House) in Lufkin.
"The child victim's account of the alleged assault was consistent with the outcry she made to her parents," the affidavit stated. "The child victim gave more detail about her involvement with Murphy during the forensic interview. The child victim stated that Murphy had asked her to send digital nude photos of herself."
The alleged victim told the interviewer that she sent the photos as Murphy had requested.
Brazil said in the probable cause affidavit that he believes Murphy's request for the girl to send him nude photos "were used as a form of grooming and was further planned to be used as leverage against the child to exploit her sexually."
The Texas Ranger also said in the affidavit that he believes Murphy used the photographs as a tool to coerce the alleged victim into the situation that ultimately ended in the sexual assault.
Judge Bob Inselmann with the 217th signed the arrest warrant for Murphy on Nov. 10, 2017.
Texas Department of Public Safety troopers arrested Murphy and transported him to the Angelina County Jail.
