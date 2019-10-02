Lufkin council approves contract to maintain Little League mural

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - According to City Council member Robert Shankle, The Lufkin City Council unanimously approved a contract where the city would work with the Lufkin Landscape Task Force to maintain a new mural honoring the U.S. Championship Lufkin Little League teams from 2017 and 2018.
According to city documents Byron Jones will design and paint the mural on the north side wall of the “Old Perry Building” in Downtown.
The city will do the maintenance on the project thanks to a grant by the Pineywoods Foundation, who is funding the cost of maintenance for the city. The grant is for $15,000 as seed money for a mural maintenance program. The city does not expect regular maintenance unless damage is done such as graffiti.
