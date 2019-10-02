Lufkin’s annual VFW Fall Festival to benefit East Texas veterans

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Organizers were busy Wednesday afternoon helping set up the 58th annual Veteran of Foreign Wars Fall Festival, which will directly benefit East Texas veterans.
Workers were busy Wednesday setting up rides and stands ahead of its Thursday night opening. The family event will offer a variety of games and rides, but despite all of the fun, the hard work has a purpose: Proceeds from ticket sells will be used to give back to veterans.
The VFW Fall Festival will run Thursday night from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., Friday from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m., and Sunday from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Wristbands are $20 on Thursday for unlimited rides, but guests who bring 3 canned goods will receive a $5 discount. Wristbands are $25 Friday through Sunday.
The festival is located outside the VFW building located at 1800 Ford Chapel Rd. in Lufkin.
