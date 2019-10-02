Texas A&M, SFA researchers work to improve quality of East Texas watersheds

“The state uses E. coli to monitor water quality in freshwater and indicate the potential presence of fecal pollution in a water body,” said Anna Giter, TWRI research associate. “Although E. coli is a naturally occurring bacteria found in the gastrointestinal system of all warm-blooded animals, high concentrations of this bacteria may indicate that a water body may be contaminated with fecal pathogens and pose a potential risk for human health.”