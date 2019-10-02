Texas A&M, SFA researchers work to improve quality of East Texas watersheds

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Researchers with two major universities and their respective agricultural extensions who are working to improve water quality in East Texas are already seeing positive results in at least one watershed.
For the last 10 years, a team of researchers from Texas A&M University and Stephen F. Austin State University has monitored and evaluated water quality in several East Texas watersheds.
Preliminary data suggested watersheds were being polluted by wildlife, particularly feral hogs, as well as domestic animals, and humans. However, the headway is being made to ensure the waterways are made clean.
“Well, the results are pretty positive. The nutrient levels are pretty low compared to the state standards; the nitrogen, phosphorous,” said Dr. Matthew McBroom of SFA’s associate dean. “Bacteria still remains elevated in a lot of our watersheds.”
The Attoyac Bayou was the first water body evaluated by the team. The bayou flows through portions of Rusk, Shelby, Nacogdoches, and San Augustine counties before emptying into San Rayburn Reservoir.
The bayou has recently seen part of its water quality improvement. In fact, McBroom pointed out the bayou was recently delisted from the federal list of polluted waters.
“A lot of the upper reaches where we’re still continuing our monitoring still has some challenges,” McBroom explained. “As we hopefully put more of these best-management practices in place -- as farmers and ranchers are able to implement this -- I think it will help.”
Now the team and local stakeholders are working in other East Texas watersheds, including the Angelina River above Sam Rayburn Reservoir, La Nana Bayou, the Lower Neches River, and tributaries of the Middle and Lower Neches River, according to the Texas Water Resources Institute (TWRI), an extension of Texas A&M Agriculture & Life Sciences.
As McBroom pointed out, the predominant water quality impairment in many East Texas watersheds is bacteria.
“The state uses E. coli to monitor water quality in freshwater and indicate the potential presence of fecal pollution in a water body,” said Anna Giter, TWRI research associate. “Although E. coli is a naturally occurring bacteria found in the gastrointestinal system of all warm-blooded animals, high concentrations of this bacteria may indicate that a water body may be contaminated with fecal pathogens and pose a potential risk for human health.”
McBroom said the project team discusses the collected data with local stakeholders to determine which management practices will be most appropriate for the specific watershed.
