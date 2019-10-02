Trial begins for woman accused of threatening to blow up Smith County Sheriff’s Office

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The trial began Wednesday for a woman accused of making a terroristic threat against a police agency.
Heather George, 53, of Sabine County is charged with making a terroristic threat against the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, as well as tampering with evidence.
The state called George’s ex-husband to the stand Wednesday and questioned him about his whereabouts on the day of the bomb threat. Her defense contended that he gave different answers about that day.
According to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, On Monday, March 5, 2018, they received an email through its website in which the writer, allegedly George, made threats referring to blowing up the building. An immediate investigation into the threat was begun.
Detectives from the Smith County Sheriff's Office were quickly able to obtain information and identified the source of the threat. On March 6, detectives followed a lead to Sabine County. Detectives were able to obtain more information and identities of suspects related to the case.
On March 6, detectives obtained a search warrant for the Sabine County residence from the Honorable Judge Russell in the 7th District Court.
On March 7, detectives executed the search warrant and seized several items of evidence related to the case. Detectives arrested George on site for Tamper/Fabricate Physical Evidence during the execution of the Search Warrant. George was booked into the Sabine County Jail on that charge.
On March 13, detectives obtained an arrest warrant for George, for terroristic threat/influence of state government, a 3rd Degree Felony. The following day she was arrested again at her residence.
Also called in the trial on Wednesday was a Smith County detective who testified about his part in confiscating evidence from George’s cell phone.
The trial will resume Thursday morning.
