10-year-old Lufkin boy acts quick after coming across a burning house

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A 10-year-old Lufkin boy is being recognized for his quick thinking.
Aidan Randall helped locate an address to give to dispatchers during a 911 call to help put out a fire.
"We were driving by and there was a house on fire," Randall said.
It happened on Saturday.
"We stopped, we tried to help. We hurried up as fast as we could," Randall said.
The boy and his uncle, Matt Gandy, were travelling from Nacodoches to Broaddus on FM 2259.
"We actually went up. We tried to verify that no one was in the house that needed help getting out first. As soon as we verified that nobody was in the house, we immediately called 911," Gandy said.
With the house engulfed in flames, Gandy started telling dispatchers all the details. The only problem, Gandy didn't know the address.
“He called 911. Then I went to the mailbox to see what the address was,” Randall said.
Randall then ran to find an address on the mailbox and help relay it to his uncle.
“Well, it’s good to know that you don’t expect a 10-year-old to keep his composure and even to be able to think in a situation like that so it’s good to know that when he sees something like this in the future he will be able to keep his composure and he will be able to help in that situation,” Gandy said.
Aiden said thinking on his feet just comes naturally to him
"I just thought of it because I didn't think of any way to find the address," Randall said.
No injuries were reported. However, the house was completely destroyed.
