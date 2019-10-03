AAA Texas: Statewide gas prices continue downward trend

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Average gas prices across Texas continue to fall, but that’s not the case nationwide.
Nearly three weeks after attacks on major Saudi Arabian oil facilities, man Texas are seeing a trend of cheaper gas prices, according to AAA Texas.
Drivers in Tyler are seeing an average price of 2.26 per gallon of regular unleaded. That’s two cents lower than a week ago and 35 cents lower than the same time last year.
In Longview, the average price per gallon is $2.30, also two cents down from last week.
The average price in Angelina County is $2.40, and $2.38 for those in Nacogdoches County. Both of those are higher than the statewide average of $2.34.
The statewide average is three cents less than a week ago and 31 cents less when compared to the same day last year.
The national average is $2.66, which is one cent more compared to this day last week and 25 cents less than a year ago.
