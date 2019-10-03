Addiction treatment center shares dangers of vaping with Deep East Texas students

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - On the back of an announcement revealing an 18th death linked to vaping, an addiction treatment center in Angelina County is stepping up its efforts to share the serious health impacts e-cigarettes and vaping presents to younger users.
The Alcohol and Drug Abuse Council of Deep East Texas is continuing its Lunch & Learn program to educate students on various Deep East Texas campuses about the dangers of vaping.
According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, data from 2014 to 2018 revealed an increase each year in the use of flavored e-cigarettes by middle and high school students. More than 3 million teenagers admitted to using flavored nicotine products in 2018, with e-cigarettes topping the list, according to the CDC.
KTRE 9′s Stefante Randall spoke with the ADAC’s prevention program manager about why it’s so important to reach students at a young age.
