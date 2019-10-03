Alto QB’s success on offense, defense earns him ASB Player of the Week honor

ALTO, Texas (KTRE) - People walked away from Alto’s 45-10 win over Corrigan impressed with the play of Harmon West.
On offense, West went 13-23 for 200 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed for another touchdown. On the defensive side, he had 11 tackles (four for a loss), one sack, one forced fumble, and an interception. This is the second week in a row that an Alto player has won the Player of the Week award. Last week, Todd Duplichain won it.
“It just shows the work we put in at Alto,” West said. “It is more than me and Todd. It just shows the work we all do.”
Coach Ricky Meeks is not surprised.
“I told them when they called me today about Harmon that we will have another one in a couple of weeks. Our kids are just playing well. They are playing with a ton of confidence, Meeks said. "They are believing in what we are doing and trusting their teammates. That’s why we have the success we do.”
West does not really watch much football other than his team’s game footage and scouting other teams, so he doesn’t model his game after any one player. He does draw inspiration from his team.
“I admire the line,” West said. “I think the offensive line guys are the selfless people out here that no one sees.”
