City, state dignitaries celebrate groundbreaking for Nacogdoches I-69 flyover project

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - City, county, and state dignitaries filled the Nacogdoches Exposition Center on Thursday to celebrate the groundbreaking of the highly-anticipated Interstate 69 flyover project.
The $86 million project will take place over the next 3 to 4 years, a Texas Department of Transportation official has said. However, Senator Robert Nichols said the investment will be well worth the amount of revenue brought to the county and surrounding areas.
“There is about $400 million committed by the state over the next 4 to 6 years along this route, in this area of Texas,” Sen. Nichols said. “People keep thinking, well, is it ever going to happen? And the answer is yes, it is happening, right now.”
“This is a major improvement, a major capital investment for the city and county of Nacogdoches,” said Rep. Travis Clardy, Republican state representative for House District 11. “The I-69 flyover is really going to connect us to all of the activity we see in the ship channel, down to the [Gulf of Mexico], and then connect us to the rest of the country.”
The I-69 extension in Nacogdoches County will also connect the county to more than 200 miles of previously established I-69 traffic.
Once the project is completed, a TxDOT spokesperson said U.S. 59 will be up to interstate standards; it will also have non-stop access from State Loop 224 to U.S. 59. Frontage roads will be constructed along both sides of State Loop 224, along with a few overpasses.
“Nacogdoches is going to become a more important place on everybody’s map, there’s no doubt about it,” Clardy explained. “Commercially, industrially, the investment that we will see because of our location on the interstate -- in proximity to the coast and the markets inland -- we’ve already seen so much interest from businesses to relocate, to start and expand businesses.
“This is something we’ve been working literally for decades, so it’s great to be here to see it come to fruition," Clardy added.
Construction will begin just south of State Highway 7 and will move southward over State Loop 224. The planned flyover will connect directly back to U.S. Highway 59 southbound. The idea is to smooth out congested traffic in the area.
Although she could not be specific, Oaks said there would be “many work zones” associated with the construction plan, and urged drivers to stay aware while driving through any construction or work zone.
