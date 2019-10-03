First Alert: Dodging some thunderstorms and still dealing with the October warmth

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - A few disturbances moving in from Louisiana have sparked some widely scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. The odds of you coming across some rain is at 40%, which means not everyone will get wet.
A weak frontal boundary will approach the Piney Woods on Friday. This front may provide a focal point for a few showers to develop on Friday, but the odds of rain where you live is at 30%.
This weak front will eventually wash out, which means this weekend is looking mainly dry, but still warm, with highs topping out near 90 degrees.
As we transition into Sunday night and early Monday, our attention will turn to a second and much stronger cold front that will sweep its way through the Piney Woods as we undergo a more notable shift in our weather pattern. This stronger front will bring us a 30% chance of showers overnight Sunday and into early Monday morning followed by much cooler and drier air, courtesy of a northerly breeze.
This cool down will be felt through at least the mid-week time frame as morning lows dip down into the 50′s with highs in the upper 70′s to lower 80′s under sun-filled skies and low humidity.
The weather next week will certainly be our first real taste of fall here in Deep East Texas.
