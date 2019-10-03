Lufkin Police Department responds to questions about large LPD presence at Frank Ave. store

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Several Lufkin Police Department patrol units responded to the Family Dollar store on Frank Avenue Wednesday night after a 911 caller reported what he or she believed was an armed robbery in progress.
A post on the Lufkin Police & Fire Facebook page that was published Wednesday evening stated, “POLICE RESPONSE AT FAMILY DOLLAR: We have had questions about what occurred earlier this evening at Family Dollar on Frank Avenue that brought a large officer response.”
The post stated that the Lufkin Police department received a call at 5:54 p.m. Wednesday. The caller reported what he or she believed was an armed robbery in progress after the person saw a man in a black shirt and a black shirt brandishing a pistol outside the store.
“Before we arrived on the scene, the caller said that the armed man left in either a black truck or white car,” the Facebook post stated.
The Facebook post stated because of the nature of the call, several Lufkin PD patrol units responded to the store. They patrolled the area, but they were unable to find the man or vehicles that the caller described.
“Our No. 1 priority is the safety of our citizens and we take reports like this one seriously,” the Facebook post stated. “Thankfully the man left, and outside of our response to the store, there was nothing to report.”
The post also included the hashtag #andnowyouknowtherestofthestory
