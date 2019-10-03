EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! A little bit more patchy fog is expected this morning. By this afternoon, keep that umbrella handy as a few scattered showers and thundershowers are expected to pop up over parts of East Texas. Temperatures will still reach the lower to mid 90s but that changes tomorrow. A weak cold front moves in late today and washes out over the region during the day tomorrow. Chances for scattered showers and thundershowers will continue tomorrow and temperatures will drop a little bit with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Partly cloudy skies this weekend with temperatures in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. The first good cold front of the Fall season arrives late Sunday into early Monday morning. This will bring another chance for rain, especially Sunday night and cooler temperatures for next week. Afternoon highs will be near 80 degrees through the middle of next week and overnight lows will fall into the 50s.