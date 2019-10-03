SFA Volleyball continues to get national attention

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - For the second straight week the SFA Volleyball team received national recognition.
Last week for the first time in program history the team received votes in the national top 25 poll. This week they increased their vote total to four from three. They did that for their performance of sweepinf both Texas A&M Corpus Christi and the University of Incarnate Word. SFA ran its winning streak to seven matches. Each of the Ladyjacks’ last five matches have been sweeps over their opponents, giving SFA a total of 16-straight sets won. That run of consecutive sets won is tied with Florida and Baylor for the longest active streak in the nation.
“It is pretty cool,” Head COach Debbie Humphries said. "Honestly it is a neat thing. Last year our focus was getting in the mid-major poll and then to get votes in both polls is a neat achievement. I told the girls it means nothing. It means we have done nothing more then put ourselves into position where people are paying attention. It is nice but it means nothing. We have to go to work because we will see everyone’s best. We are going to get everyone’s "A" game. Everyone is looking to knock us off."
SFA travels to Lamar on Thursday night and then McNeese Saturday morning.
