SFA Volleyball continues to get national attention

“It is pretty cool,” Head COach Debbie Humphries said. "Honestly it is a neat thing. Last year our focus was getting in the mid-major poll and then to get votes in both polls is a neat achievement. I told the girls it means nothing. It means we have done nothing more then put ourselves into position where people are paying attention. It is nice but it means nothing. We have to go to work because we will see everyone’s best. We are going to get everyone’s "A" game. Everyone is looking to knock us off."