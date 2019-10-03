Families, rejoice: Splashadoches in Nacogdoches finally open

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Well--the day finally came. Splashadoches, the newest waterpark in Nacogdoches, is open.
Adults gave speeches at the ribbon cutting. The youngsters, of all ages, preferred playing as water squirted through colorful water features. A lot of us are hoping for cooler weather, but the kids are wanting it to stay warm as long as possible.
Splashadoches will remain open from 9 a.m. to dusk, seven days a week, until the weather turns too cool. It’s located in Maroney Park on Maroney Drive.
