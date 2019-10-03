Texas governor announces film friendly workshop in Lufkin

From the Office of Gov. Greg Abbott
AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott today invited all Texas communities to participate in a Film Friendly Texas Workshop on Tuesday, November 12, in Lufkin. The workshop, hosted by the Texas Film Commission, is open to East Texas community representatives interested in learning about the Texas film production industry and about how to become Film Friendly Texas certified to attract new local jobs and investments.
“In promoting the Lone Star State as a premier moving image production destination, the Texas Film Commission has attracted $1.39 billion in local spending,” said Governor Abbott. “Through the Film Friendly Texas training and certification process, certified communities are readied to help match local businesses with production-related needs, stimulating the local economy by creating jobs for Texas-based crew members and local residents, as well as creating on-site spending at local small businesses.”
The target audience for this workshop is East Texas and Houston area community representatives who will serve as the community’s point-of-contact for facilitating film requests. Most communities choose a member of their city or county government, Convention and Visitors Bureau, Chamber of Commerce or Economic Development Corporation.
The Film Friendly Texas Workshop in Lufkin is being held in partnership with the Texas Forest Country Partnership.
Film Friendly Texas Workshop
Tuesday, November 12, 2019
8:30 AM – 4:00 PM
Pitser Garrison Civic Center
601 North 2nd Street
Lufkin, TX 75901
Registration is limited to 40 attendees. Information about a group room block and discounted room rate will be shared with all workshop attendees upon registration.
For more information and to register for the workshop, visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/film-friendly-texas-lufkin-workshop-tickets-74646496681
For more information about the Texas Film Commission within the Office of the Governor’s Economic Development and Tourism Division, visit: https://gov.texas.gov/film