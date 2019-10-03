Tyler ISD names Jennifer Hines to executive director of communications post

TYLER, TEXAS (KLTV) - Tyler Independent School District has hired a new Executive Director of Communications – and it’s a face that many KLTV/KTRE viewers may recognize.
Longtime KLTV/KTRE anchor Jennifer Hines will join the executive leadership team at Tyler ISD and step in to helm the district’s Office of Communications and Public Relations along with TV Operations. The news was announced Thursday, during a special-called Tyler ISD board meeting.
In the role, Hines will be responsible for coordinating special projects such as bond election campaigns, groundbreakings, convocations, staff recognition, and trustee awards, and assist with content creation for the district’s cable TV channel. She will work with different departments within the district, such as the Instructional Division and Financial Services Division, to create public relations activities and programs.
In addition to those duties, Hines will also serve as the district’s public information officer and designated spokesperson.
“We’re excited at the opportunity to have Mrs. Hines join the Tyler ISD team. We had exceptional quality within our applicant pool but Jennifer’s community engagement, experience, and involvement as a parent was a combination we could not pass upon,” Tyler ISD Superintendent Dr. Marty Crawford says. “There are so many stories to be told about the success of our Tyler ISD students and teachers. We feel her experience as a news anchor and extensive background covering education throughout her career will allow for the Tyler story of successful student outcomes currently being written to be told well. KLTV has always covered Tyler’s school system fairly and accurately so we know her work product and ethics will be a solid addition in leading our communications team.”
Another key responsibility Hines will assume includes promoting positive school and community relations. It’s a role Hines says she’s comfortable taking on – she is passionate about service and has been active in many East Texas organizations. Hines is currently a board member of the American Heart Association and president-elect of Meals on Wheels East Texas.
Hines comes to the district with two decades of journalism experience; half of that time was spent as a part of the KLTV/KTRE news team.
“As much as we hate to see her go, we are happy we will continue to work with Jennifer in the news arena,” says KLTV/KTRE News Director Joe Terrell. “For several years, Jennifer headed up our Gift of Love adoption effort. She loves children and has a passion for news. It is a different role for sure, but I know she will excel.”
KLTV/KTRE viewers are accustomed to seeing Hines on air; she currently anchors East Texas News at Midday and East Texas News at 5. Hines has served in many roles at KLTV/KTRE, including anchoring Good Morning East Texas and East Texas News at 4. For many years she produced the Gift of Love segment, aimed at connecting foster children in need with East Texas families in the adoption process. During her time as an anchor at KLTV, Hines covered various education stories on Tyler ISD, including boundary lines, the Dogan redesign, Tyler Tech High School and Caldwell Fine Art Magnet Middle School.
“We are excited that Jennifer will be remaining in a role the utilizes her communication skills while keeping her in touch with the community in which she and her family have grown up,” says KLTV/KTRE General Manager Pat Stacey. “We will miss Jennifer’s impact at KLTV and her representation of us in the community but wish her all the best in this new endeavor.”
An award-winning journalist, Hines got her start at KTXS in Abilene, Texas as a weekend anchor, producer, and education reporter. Her previous roles also include reporting on education and anchoring for stations in San Antonio, Austin, and Corpus Christi.
During that time, she trained with the Texas Education Agency in Austin and produced reports about the state’s switch from TAAS to TAKS. She also covered the shuttering and realigning of campuses during a downturn in the Abilene student population.
Hines graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor of Journalism with a concentration in Business Foundations. She is married to Spencer Hines and the couple has three daughters who attend Tyler ISD schools. Her youngest daughter graduates in 2032.
East Texas viewers have welcomed Hines into their homes for years. As the spokesperson for the district, they will still see Hines from time-to-time on air - though in a different role.
“I want to say thank to all our viewers for inviting me into your homes, lives, and families over the past decade,” Hines says. “You are like family to me. The good news is that this is not goodbye; this is ‘See you around town.’ I look forward to making a positive contribution to Tyler ISD and working closely with the Board of Trustees, district leaders, faculty and staff to carry out our mission of Successful Student Outcomes.”