Tyler ISD names Jennifer Hines to executive director of communications post

“We’re excited at the opportunity to have Mrs. Hines join the Tyler ISD team. We had exceptional quality within our applicant pool but Jennifer’s community engagement, experience, and involvement as a parent was a combination we could not pass upon,” Tyler ISD Superintendent Dr. Marty Crawford says. “There are so many stories to be told about the success of our Tyler ISD students and teachers. We feel her experience as a news anchor and extensive background covering education throughout her career will allow for the Tyler story of successful student outcomes currently being written to be told well. KLTV has always covered Tyler’s school system fairly and accurately so we know her work product and ethics will be a solid addition in leading our communications team.”