Volunteer shortage forces organizers to cancel Lufkin’s Cattle Baron’s Ball this year

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Organizers with the American Cancer Society they will not host the Lufkin’s Pineywoods Gala this year due to a shortage of volunteers.
“It was one of the biggest fundraisers in Lufkin in the fight against cancer,” said Jennifer Walker, communications director with ACS. “It’s been decided to cancel the event for this year.”
The Cattle Baron’s Ball was held for 9 years as a staple event in Deep East Texas.
“It’s was a hard decision but we just didn’t have the volunteer support from the community to put on this year,” Walker said.
The non-profit hosts the annual Cattle Baron’s Ball in Lufkin to raise thousands of dollars to support local cancer patients, awareness and education.
“The American Cancer Society will always be in the community,” Walker said. “It’s just that one particular event , we just didn’t have the volunteer support to continue it this year and we’re not even sure what’s on the horizon for that event. We’re in discussion on what that looks for next year.”
Kim Herman is with the American Cancer Society in Lufkin.
“The two that I have, they’re on a smaller scale, but it’s still very important that we all still come together for benefiting the American Cancer Society," Herman said.
Herman said they’re planning two events for this fall as a way to offer a variety in events--Bark for Life and Deer Widows Bingo.
“By expanding these events, we might find individuals in the community that might not have wanted to participate in the past or wasn’t aware of American Cancer Society and by going out and trying different events maybe we can bring those people in,” said Janice Huffman, event leadership lead.
While Cattle Baron events are held across the state, only the Lufkin gala is canceled. The new fundraising events are scheduled for November 2.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.