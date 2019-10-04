TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Trevor Stripling makes amazing and unique cookies, in flavors you might not expect. Today’s recipe is no exception!
You can find Trevor’s business, Nothing Vanilla Cookies, on Facebook.
Cilantro lime white chocolate cookies by Nothing Vanilla Cookies
- 1 cup butter
- 2 cups organic cane sugar
- 2 eggs
- 2 tsp vanilla
- 1 tps baking soda
- 1 tsp sea salt
- 3 cups flour
- 1 cup white chocolate chips
- 1/4 cup chopped cilantro
- 2 tsp lime juice
- 1 tsp lime zest
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).
- Cream together the butter and organic cane sugar until smooth. Beat in the eggs one at a time, then stir in the vanilla, lime zest, and lime juice. .Add baking powder to batter along with sea salt. Stir in flour, white chocolate chips, and cilantro . use a cookie scoop of your choice to drop balls of dough onto a parchment lined baking sheet, flatten balls of dough between palms to ensure nice round cookies.
- Bake for about 10 minutes in the preheated oven, or until edges are nicely browned. Let cool 5 minutes on pan, then transfer to a cooling rack. Enjoy
