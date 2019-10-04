Colorado man accused of soliciting East Texas girl online for sex now facing federal charge

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A Colorado man who has been in the Angelina County Jail since July facing child sex charges now faces federal prosecution due to the means with which he is accused of preying on an East Texas child.
Patrick James Cosby, 35, of Pueblo West, Colo., is now charged with travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct.
Angelina County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Cosby on July 19 on two Diboll police charges of sexual assault of a child and one count of online solicitation of a minor.
According to the federal affidavit, Diboll police learned on June 1 that a woman found her 16-year-old daughter’s cell phone and found she had been communicating with an adult man.
On June 12, the victim explained she met Cosby on Instagram and described four different times she met Cosby face-to-face - the first time in Colorado while she was on vacation with her grandparents and the next three times at a motel in Diboll, according to the affidavit.
The affidavit states Cosby would fly from Colorado to Houston, then rent a car and drive to Diboll.
The victim said she had been communicating with Cosby since April of 2018, and he would send her gifts traditionally used by young children.
The affidavit states investigators were able to find motel and flight records and surveillance which matched the victim’s statements.
Cosby was arrested June 26 on a traffic stop by the Pueblo County, Colo. Sheriff’s Office on the Diboll charges and later extradited to Angelina County.
He is scheduled for an initial appearance in the federal courtroom in Beaumont on Oct. 16.
