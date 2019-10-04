East Texas Ag News:

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - You know the phrase cleanliness is a virtue? Well county extension agents in Angelina County say that cleanliness in the vegetable garden is no different.
if you still have any old vines or long dead vegetable plants left in what was your spring garden, you need to get them cleaned out. Old plant material is a wonderful place for insects and disease to lurk and, later, cause more problems. If you still have old plant material, yank it up and put in a compost pile. If done correctly, composting will get to a temperature that can kill insect eggs and disease pathogens. Composting with yard and vegetative kitchen waste is great for many reasons including the reduction of pests.
