East Texas Ag News:

if you still have any old vines or long dead vegetable plants left in what was your spring garden, you need to get them cleaned out. Old plant material is a wonderful place for insects and disease to lurk and, later, cause more problems. If you still have old plant material, yank it up and put in a compost pile. If done correctly, composting will get to a temperature that can kill insect eggs and disease pathogens. Composting with yard and vegetative kitchen waste is great for many reasons including the reduction of pests.