First Alert: A warm weekend ahead, but cooler weather arrives next week

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - A weak frontal boundary will combine with some daytime heating to give us a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Any showers that linger into the early evening hours should quickly fizzle by sunset, which means our high school football games will be in good shape as we kick off week 6 of the Red Zone.
Our weekend is shaping up to be warm and mainly dry as daytime highs climb to near the 90 degree mark. We will bring back a 20% chance of rain late Sunday as the much advertised cold front draws near.
Our first notable cold front will sweep its way through the Piney Woods early Monday morning as we undergo a more notable shift in our weather pattern. This stronger front will bring us a 40% chance of showers overnight Sunday and into early Monday morning followed by much cooler and drier air, courtesy of a northerly breeze.
This cool down will be felt through at least the mid-week time frame as morning lows dip down into the 50′s with highs in the upper 70′s to lower 80′s under sun-filled skies and low humidity.
The weather next week will certainly be our first real taste of fall here in Deep East Texas.
We will then briefly warm-up late in the week before another strong cold front blasts through next Friday, bringing us another shot of rain followed by more cool weather, just in time for the following weekend.
