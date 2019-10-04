Pack defense stepping up early in district play

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Lufkin Panthers are 1-0 in district play and look to have another strong defense this year.
The Pack will take on Magnolia on the road Friday night. Last Year Lufkin survived a close game to the Bulldogs winning at home 41-34. The Panthers could move to 2-0 in district play and set up a key game next week against College Station.
This is the first long road trip og the year for the team.
“The thing is the only time we have left town is Nacogdoches and that is a real easy trip,” Lufkin Head Coach Todd Quick said. “We have had to teach this group and go over it. They are still going to have to get on and get off the bus ready to go because it is a long way down there.”
Last year at this point of the season a very experienced defense gave up just 48 points. This year the team has given up less than that, 44. A big key is the quick development of the defensive line made up of Tavaris Owens, Wilburn Smallwood, Kayson Elijah, Justin Patton and Romel Garcia.
“Those young guys, those two defensive ends that played JV last year are really making the step up,” Quick said. You have your steady guys like Bugg Thompson, Tre Odom and Christian Stafford that are good football players for us but the biggest thing was the defensive line got better sooner then we thought they would."
Lufkin will kickoff in Magnolia Friday night at 7:30 PM.
