Texas Army National Guard wows Central Heights students with Chinook helicopter

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Members of the Texas Army National Guard dropped by to visit with Central Heights Independent School District students about the various duties that come with enlistment.
The Army National Guard made an exciting entrance, landing a CH-47 Chinook helicopter in a field outside of the Central Heights high school building.
“Today, we wanted to bring this out to Central Heights High School to give the students an opportunity to kind of view some of the different aspects of the Army National Guard that they may not have known previously," said SFC Joshua Ray.
The chinook’s crew flew out of Grand Prairie early Friday morning to visit with the students.
Ray said aside from showing off the chinook to school districts, the Texas Army National Guard typically uses the aircraft to work with natural disaster relief and rescue.
“A few weeks ago when Beaumont started flooding, we were tossing out hay bales to some cattle that were stranded,” Ray explained. “Hurricane Harvey, we were involved quite a bit. So, we were pulling people off of rooftops and delivering food, water, and different things to help out the community.”
