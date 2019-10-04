Trinity County Sheriff’s Office investigating bank robbery in Groveton

TRINITY COUNTY, TEXAS (KTRE) - Trinity County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a bank robbery.
The robbery occurred at about 11:30 a.m. Friday at Citizens State Bank in Groveton, according to a Nixle alert from the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office.
The suspect is described as a heavy set white male, wearing a dark hat and dark shirt. He was last seen driving a gray Ford Focus with a hatchback. The last four numbers on the license plate are 1712.
The sheriff’s office says Groveton ISD was placed on lock out as a precautionary measure and no one will be allowed in or out of schools until police deem it safe.
To provide information on the case, contact 936-642-1424.
