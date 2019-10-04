Trinity County sheriff: Suspect in Groveton bank robbery is now in custody

TRINITY COUNTY, TEXAS (KTRE) - Deputies with the Houston County Sheriff’s Office have arrested the man who is suspected of robbing the Citizens State bank in Groveton Friday, according to Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace.
Wallace said the man will be transported to Groveton.
Earlier Friday, Wallace posted surveillance video stills of the suspect on his Facebook page.
The robbery occurred at about 11:30 a.m. Friday at Citizens State Bank in Groveton, according to a Nixle alert from the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office.
The suspect is described as a heavy set white male, wearing a dark hat and dark shirt. He was last seen driving a gray Ford Focus with a hatchback. The last four numbers on the license plate are 1712.
The sheriff’s office says Groveton ISD was placed on lockout as a precautionary measure and no one will be allowed in or out of schools until police deem it safe.
To provide information on the case, contact (936) 642-1424.
