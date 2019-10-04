Upset minded Lumberjacks ready for rival ‘Kats

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The SFA Lumberjacks are coming into the Battle of the Pineywoods against Sam Houston State with a new mindset following their win last week over Lamar.
The 'Jacks have not won in eight years over the Bearkats with their last win coming in 2010. The team is hopeful for a different outcome this year.
“Everyone is excited to be part of the game,” SFA Head Coach Colby Carthel said. “I think everyone that comes to SFA and Sam Houston they have this weekend circled year-round. This is one of the bigger ones that cuts deep.”
Last year Sam Houston won 54-21 in front of over 26,000 fans inside NRG Stadium. Sam Houston quarterback Ty Brock threw for 217 yards in the game. Brock is back for this year’s game after the 'Kats current starter Eric Schmid broke his hand last week against McNeese State.
“They have the luxury of a well built program,” Carthel said. “They lose their starter and they have a guy coming in that has already started nine games so we are going to have our hands full on defense trying to slow that offense down.”
The identity of the SFA team has been youth. In their 24-17 win over Lamar last week Carthel played 26 freshman. That was nearly half of the 53 players that suited up for the trip.
“Every game they play helps,” Carthel said. “That experience begins to pay off and you saw it where we got a win last week. We are making less mistakes then the first four games of the year. I think as time goes on time is going to be our friend. I think people see what the future holds for us.”
Carthel has only been on campus since last December, two months after the 'Jacks lost to Sam Houston. Even before he was a coach here he understood how big the rivalry was. Carthel has posted several tweets this week taunting the Bearkat fans.
“You are supposed to have fun with a rivalry and you are supposed to have fun with college football,” Carthel said. “People forget about that in today’s day and age. Too many egos in a politically correct world and well I don’t know... I like to have fun with what I am doing.”
The SFA players are letting their coach do the taunting while they prepare for what lies ahead.
“We can’t control what everyone says,” SFA senior corner back Aretavious Hendrix said. “We can only control what we got going on with this team. This team knows what we can do when it is time to play.”
Kickoff for the 94th annual Battle of the Pineywoods is scheduled for 3 pm Saturday at NRG Stadium in Houston.
